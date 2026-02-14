'The 50': Nikki-Arbaz's romance hit by violence, other controversies

Reality show The 50 just saw a major shake-up—Arbaz Patel was expelled after things got physical with fellow contestant Prince Narula. The fight reportedly started over body-shaming allegations against Patel's partner, Nikki Tamboli. The authority figure referred to as "The Lion" stepped in and instructed Patel to exit the show for breaking the show's no-violence rule.

'The 50' previously expelled Archit Kaushik for fighting The altercation happened right after a task featuring guests Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma.

During the heated exchange, Patel slapped Narula, which led to his immediate exit.

This isn't the first time—the show previously removed Archit Kaushik for fighting too.

Patel proposed to Tamboli during 'The 50' Patel had gone down on one knee for Tamboli, saying, "My heartbeat is racing right now." He also said, "I love you so much."

Despite family concerns about religious differences, Tamboli said yes through tears.

The couple has been together for about a year and a half since meeting on Bigg Boss Marathi 5.