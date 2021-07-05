'The 8th Night' review: Not your usual creepy horror story

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 08:00 pm

'The 8th Night' is a horror-thriller and it gets 3.5 stars

Karma, eternity, fate are the major beliefs of human-existence. Some call it superstition, while some say philosophy. The Kim Tae-hyung directorial, The 8th Night, signifies all three and shows how it works in the world of darkness. Although it is said to be a horror, the movie doesn't give you the usual creeps, instead keeps you hooked with its thriller angle. Here's our review.

About

What is the plot of the movie?

This Netflix movie begins with the folklore of Lord Buddha destroying an ancient monster by locking his two eyes to different corners of the world. While red signifies agony, black means anxiety. And to stop its wrath, a young monk and a retired exorcist risk everything. While their beliefs help to face the monster, a detective, who's investigating the ongoing murders, isn't a believer.

Significance

Belief: It played a significant role in the movie

When an anthropologist digs out the red-eye, people don't believe him. So, to show the truth, he wakes up the spirit and in the process, sacrifices his virgin daughter. Cheong-seok and Seonhwa are born with the beliefs, and it is their fate to stop the monster. And, Kim Ho-tae, the non-believer detective, became the reason his friend got trapped in-between the supernatural war.

Theme

How 'Red' has been the focus to show agony

As soon as the Red eye (signifies agony) comes out of its trap, the film shows the pain and suffering in the forms of a red moon, a monk coughing blood and sacrificial blood. And agony is shown when a senior monk dies, Cheong-seok has no one and Seonhwa trying to fight evil spirits around him. The director and the cinematographer delivered thoughtful scenes.

Mentions

Elements that are worth mentioning, adds horror factor beautifully

The movie is a thriller more than a horror, but it still has its moments. Decomposed bodies shrunk with holes in their skulls, the Sanskrit speaking spirit portraying it's from the ancient time, eyes on forehead and face, and the subtle (not over-the-top) exorcism scenes are some elements that added the horror factor beautifully. Also, the storyline, with little twists-and-turns, makes it entertaining.

Verdict

Actors performed well, storyline wasn't extraordinary; gets 3.5 stars

The Korean-flick stars Kim Yoo-Jung, Lee Sung-min, Nam Da-reum, who performed their roles wonderfully. The storyline was decent, however, nothing extraordinary. Interestingly, in the movie's title, The 8th Night, the number looks like the symbol of infinity, which is what darkness and light represent in one's life. "We wouldn't know light if not for the darkness," is how the movie ends. Verdict: 3.5 stars.