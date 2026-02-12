'The Art of Sarah': Netflix's new K-drama arrives tomorrow
Netflix is rolling out its first Korean mystery thriller of 2026, The Art of Sarah, on February 13.
This eight-episode series stars Shin Hye-sun as Sarah Kim, head of a luxury brand's Asian division with a secretive double life.
When a frozen body turns up in Cheongdam-dong, detective Park Mu-gyeong (Lee Jun-hyuk) starts digging into her hidden identities.
Shin and Lee reunite after nearly a decade
The show brings together Shin Hye-sun and Lee Jun-hyuk for the first time since Stranger. Filming wrapped up in May 2025.
The trailer teases Sarah's mysterious world and her struggle to define who she really is.
Release time and streaming platform
All eight hour-long episodes will drop at once—no need to wait week-to-week.
The Art of Sarah is exclusive to Netflix.