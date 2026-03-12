'The Bluff' on OTT: Where to watch, plot, cast
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars in The Bluff, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
She plays Ercell Bodden, a retired pirate trying to live quietly with her son and sister-in-law on Cayman Brac, until her old enemy, Captain Connor (Karl Urban), drags her back into the pirate life as Bloody Mary.
Where to watch 'The Bluff'
The Bluff is available on Amazon Prime Video, so subscribers can stream it on Prime Video (availability may vary).
More about the film
Expect action-packed sword and gunfights as Chopra's character faces off against Captain Connor.
Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the film's runtime is not specified here and carries an R rating for strong bloody violence.
The film was shot in Australia despite being set in the Caribbean.