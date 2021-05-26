Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Boss Baby 2' to release simultaneously in theaters, OTT platform
'Boss Baby 2' to release simultaneously in theaters, OTT platform

Written by
Srikanth Krishna
Last updated on May 26, 2021, 07:55 pm

The Boss Baby is back, and this time, it's going to be even wilder! Universal Pictures has confirmed that The Boss Baby: Family Business will release in theaters and on streaming platform Peacock Premium simultaneously. The highly-awaited sequel to The Boss Baby is releasing on July 2, in time for the US Independence Day weekend. But, can it match the success of the original?

What is 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' all about?

Theodore Templeton and his estranged brother Timothy are adults in the upcoming movie. They start bonding once again, after Tim's daughter Tina reveals she's working for BabyCorp, and she needs their help. They turn into babies for 48 hours after taking a magical formula. It's up to the brothers to go undercover and prevent an evil genius from transforming fellow toddlers into villainous brats.

'The Boss Baby 2': Cast, franchise, and other details

'The Boss Baby 2': Cast, franchise, and other details

The movie has a stellar voice cast, including Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Eva Longoria, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, and Jimmy Kimmel. It'll be directed by Tom Mcgrath (Madagascar and Megamind fame). This is the third installment in the series, after the first movie, and Netflix's The Boss Baby: Back in Business (2018). The beloved franchise is based on a children's book by Marla Frazee.

'Families at the heart of our decision,' says Universal boss

Universal Pictures president Jim Orr said, "Families are at the heart of our decision today to make DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby: Family Business available to everyone this July Fourth weekend. "...And give those families the freedom to choose whether to see this joyful, hilarious, and heartfelt film from a big-screen theater seat or from the comfort of their own homes on Peacock."

'The Boss Baby' was nominated for the Oscars in 2018

Oscar-winning film composer Hans Zimmer is returning for the sequel. Did you know The Boss Baby is an Academy Award nominee? It was nominated for Best Animated Feature in 2018. Spiderman actor Tobey Maguire was initially considered for the voice of Adult Tim in the sequel. However, James Marsden replaced him. The first movie amassed over $520 million at the worldwide box office.

Another 'Game of Thrones'-prequel moves forward; '10,000 Ships' signs writer

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

