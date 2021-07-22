Home / News / Entertainment News / Netflix's 'The Chair': How Sandra Oh retains position amid scandal
Netflix's 'The Chair': How Sandra Oh retains position amid scandal

Anamika Bharti
Netflix has dropped a full-blown trailer of Sandra Oh-led The Chair. It is the first scripted show of Game of Thrones showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff for the streaming service. The story revolves around the life of a woman of color who controls the chair of the failing English department in Pembroke University. Will she be able to handle the highly reputed position?

Kim and Dobson become the talk of the university

Kim thinking of how to handle the scandal

The trailer starts with university students looking into their phones. It soon clears out that everyone is watching the newly leaked scandalous video of Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra) and Bill Dobson (Jay Duplass), which is "spinning out of control." The most amazing scene is when Dobson sees the video, for the first time, while taking a lecture. The shocked teacher instantly shuts the laptop.

Kim's feeling for Dobson is 'entirely platonic and professional'

In the story, Kim slowly falls in love with Dobson, but remains in denial. On the other side, he puts all his efforts to make Kim confess her love. "My defending professor Dobson has nothing to do with my feeling for him, which are entirely platonic and professional," she explodes. Dobson's heart might break if university, along with Kim, asks for his resignation.

The Linda Lindas band has given music to the show

Meanwhile, did you recognize the song in the trailer? That track in The Chair is by The Linda Lindas, an all-female band ranging from 10-16 years old. Along with Sandra and Duplass, there is Holland Taylor as Joan Hambling, Bob Balaban as Elliot Rentz, and Everly Carganilla as Ju-Hee "Ju Ju" Kim. Amanda Peet is the writer, show-runner, and executive producer of the show.

'The Chair' debuts August 20 this year on Netflix

Will Kim and Dobson get together by the end?

The teaser ends with Kim saying, "I feel like someone handed me a ticking bomb. They wanted to make sure a woman was holding it when it explodes." Kim and Dobson are about to lose everyone's support in the university. The biggest question that hangs is whether they will have each other's back. The Chair premieres Friday, August 20, 2021, on Netflix.

