Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The Conjuring 3' trailer: Warrens return to battle evil spirits
Entertainment

'The Conjuring 3' trailer: Warrens return to battle evil spirits

Written by
Srikanth Krishna
Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 12:37 pm

Looks like the Devil is back and, this time, even scarier. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren are returning for the third The Conjuring movie, and they are going to prove that evil spirits are real in a court of law. Titled, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the movie will focus on the real-life story of the Arne Cheyenne Johnson trial.

In this article
Analysis

Trailer: This time, evil spirits won't spare the Warrens either

While the trailer isn't all that scary with the usual ghostly figures, it does manage to bring in the chills. The patient who sings Color Me Your Color Darling is just sheer creepiness. The final scene of the trailer is extremely well-shot, with a spine-tingling jump scare we didn't expect. It reveals Lorraine getting possessed, which means the spirits aren't sparing the ghosthunters either.

Story

'The Conjuring 3' is based on a real-life incident

'The Conjuring 3' is based on a real-life incident

The story revolves around Johnson, who was accused of murdering his landlord in 1981. He had told the court that he was possessed by a devil, while committing the crime. It's now up to the Warrens to prove demons exist, and legally! Notably, it is the first documented case in US, where the defense used demonic possession to seek innocence during a murder trial.

Details

Cast, release date and other details of the horror film

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles as the paranormal investigators, while Sterling Jerins will return to play daughter Judy. Other cast members are new to the franchise. The movie is directed by Michael Chaves, of The Curse of La Llorona fame. The Conjuring 3 has already released in the UK on May 26, while it hits theaters and HBO Max tomorrow.

Trivia

Here are some interesting facts about 'The Conjuring Universe'

For the first time, James Wan is not directing a Conjuring movie. The Conjuring Universe is considered the largest horror franchise in cinema history, with 10 films (two currently in the works). The box office collection of the entire franchise is estimated to be around $1.8 billion worldwide. In April, DC Comics had also collaborated with The Conjuring Universe for a new horror imprint.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Which celebrities are being considered for 'Bigg Boss 15'?

Latest News

2021 Ducati Monster to debut in India by Q4 2021

Auto

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya welcome first child

Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: How Israelis neutralize Palestinian buildings - Physics behind it

Science

Around 10,000 volunteers quit ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Sports

Most COVID-19 vaccines might offer lasting protection: Study

Science

Latest Entertainment News

Which celebrities are being considered for 'Bigg Boss 15'?

Entertainment

'A Death in the Gunj' turns 4: Attacks toxic-masculinity boisterously

Entertainment

'Balika Vadhu' Season 2 to have a completely new cast?

Entertainment

'Thor: Love And Thunder' completes filming, Chris Hemsworth confirms news

Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited 'Cold Case' to hit Amazon Prime directly?

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'India's Most Wanted' turns 2: Tribute to India's unsung heroes

Entertainment

'Death on the Nile' trailer: Murder, mystery and Ali Fazal

Entertainment

Everything that happened in the entertainment world today

Entertainment
Trending Topics