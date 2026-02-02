'The Devil Wears Prada 2': Meryl, Anne, Emily, Stanley reun Entertainment Feb 02, 2026

The first look at The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally here, reuniting Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

The teaser gives us a playful moment where Emily Blunt's character tells Andy (Hathaway), "You've changed,"

Emily (Blunt) tells Andy (Hathaway) in a meeting room, "you're much more confident. You kept those eyebrows, though, didn't you?"—a line that's already being noticed.