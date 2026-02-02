'The Devil Wears Prada 2': Meryl, Anne, Emily, Stanley reun
Entertainment
The first look at The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally here, reuniting Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.
The teaser gives us a playful moment where Emily Blunt's character tells Andy (Hathaway), "You've changed,"
Emily (Blunt) tells Andy (Hathaway) in a meeting room, "you're much more confident. You kept those eyebrows, though, didn't you?"—a line that's already being noticed.
Trailer out now; new cast members added
The trailer was released online. Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna (based on Lauren Weisberger's novel), the sequel also brings in Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, and Justin Theroux.
Mark your calendars: it hits theaters May 1, 2026!