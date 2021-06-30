Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The Devil Wears Prada' turns 15: Some interesting, lesser-known facts
Entertainment

'The Devil Wears Prada' turns 15: Some interesting, lesser-known facts

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 09:21 am
'The Devil Wears Prada' turns 15: Some interesting, lesser-known facts
'Devil Wears Prada' turns 15: Here are some lesser-known facts about the film

Noted comedy-drama, The Devil Wears Prada, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, released 15 years ago, today. The film had Streep playing the snobby/mean Editor-in-Chief of a fashion magazine, while Hathaway and Blunt played her assistants. The film was a huge success at the box office and was acclaimed by critics, especially for Hathaway and Streep's uncanny chemistry. Some interesting facts.

In this article
Fact 1

The film rights were bought before the book was finished

Based on the book by the same name written by Lauren Weisberger, the film rights were sold before the book was complete. Weisberger wrote the story years after she herself had worked as an assistant to Vogue's Chief Editor, Anna Wintour. She sent the unfinished manuscript to both publication and production houses, and was liked by both. Ultimately, Fox 2000 earned the movie rights.

Fact 2

Streep played hard-ball with her remuneration; got $4mn ultimately

Streep, who immortalized the monstrous fashion editor Miranda Priestly, apparently played hard-ball with the remuneration she was offered. She was the first choice and knew what she brought to the table, and ultimately won the negotiations and got offered $4 million! "I was 55, and I had just learned, at a very late date, how to deal on my own behalf," she said.

Fact 3

Over 100 girls were auditioned for Blunt's role

Blunt plays another crucial role of Miranda's senior assistant, and was hired after over 100 girls were auditioned for the part. She interestingly was signed after her manager sent an audition tape of her to the studio. "Listen I would have cast you off the tape, but the studio wants to see you one more time", she was told by the director.

Fact 4

Rachel McAdams was the first choice for Hathaway's role

Riding high on the success of The Notebook and Mean Girls, Rachel McAdams was the studio's first choice to play the role of Andy (Hathaway's role). But she declined saying she did not want to do mainstream roles for a while. Hathaway came much later on the list of preferences. But the role ultimately went to her and also helped her change her image.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Except for two songs,' the shooting of 'RRR' is done

Latest News

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, with 631hp V8 engine, breaks cover

Auto

England beat Sri Lanka in first ODI: Records broken

Sports

Realme Narzo 30 5G goes on sale in India today

Technology

3rd T20I, SA beat WI by one run: Records broken

Sports

COVAXIN effectively neutralizes the Delta variant, top US body says

India

Latest Entertainment News

Prajakta Koli's documentary wins Daytime Emmy Awards, thanks Michelle Obama

Entertainment

'Except for two songs,' the shooting of 'RRR' is done

Entertainment

Aditya Chopra to sign four action directors for 'Pathan': Report

Entertainment

'Ratatouille' turns 14: Some interesting, lesser-known facts about the film

Entertainment

Lockdown eases: Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan get back to work

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Superman Returns' turns 15: Here are some lesser known facts

Entertainment

BBMAs: Priyanka Chopra draws flak over wearing Dolce & Gabbana

Entertainment

Happy Birthday Robert Pattinson: He's way beyond a sparkling vampire

Entertainment

'The Intern' brings back 'Piku' co-stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan

Entertainment
Trending Topics