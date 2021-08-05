'The Earthspinner': Anuradha Roy's next to hit stands next month

'The Earthspinner' is about two people struggling to free themselves of the shackles to create a happier world

Award-winning novelist Anuradha Roy's next book, a story about the changing ways of loving and living in the modern world, will release on September 3, publishing house Hachette India announced on Thursday. "This novel is about two people struggling to free themselves of such shackles to create a happier world," said Roy. Here are more details.

Roy delves into the life of Elango, the potter

In the book, titled The Earthspinner, Roy delves into the "life and mind of Elango, the potter, who must navigate complicated and impossible love, the dedication of a beloved pet, his own passion for creativity and a world turned upside down by the petty violence that characterizes the present day." Roy said the novel is about themes close to her heart.

"This novel is about themes close to my heart: creativity, the freedom to live and love — which in our country are constrained by community, religion, state harassment," said Roy. According to the publishers, the book, moving between India and England, reflects the many ways in which the East encounters the West and "breathes new life into ancient myths."

In addition, the book also gives "allegorical shape to the war of fanaticism against reason and imagination." "In The Earthspinner, Roy combines her formidable power as a storyteller with her passion for pottery and her love for lost pups to craft an intricate, wrenching story about the changed ways of loving and living in the modern world," the publishers said in a statement.

These are some of Roy's earlier works

Roy's earlier works include An Atlas of Impossible Longing and The Folded Earth. She is also the writer of the critically acclaimed Sleeping on Jupiter, which won the DSC Prize for Fiction 2016 and was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize 2015. Her last book All the Lives We Never Lived had won the Tata Literature Live! Book of the Year Award 2018.