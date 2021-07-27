'The Empire' a visual spectacle never seen before: Kunal Kapoor

'The Empire' has been directed by Mitakshara Kumar

Actor Kunal Kapoor says his upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series, The Empire, will be a "visual spectacle," with battle sequences mounted on a huge scale. The epic period-action drama, created by filmmaker-producer Nikkhil Advani, will follow the story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor, and a king. On the Mitakshara Kumar-directed show, which traces the origins of a dynasty, Kapoor features as an emperor.

Digital debut

'The Empire' perfect platform to make my digital debut: Kapoor

The actor said The Empire was the perfect platform for him to make his digital debut with as it was "something that I never really had a chance to do before." "It has been an interesting experience. I don't think I have been part of something that has been mounted on this big a scale," Kapoor said.

Challenge

Filming the series in a pandemic was a challenge: Kapoor

"It is going to be an interesting experience for the audience because, primarily, it is a visual spectacle, the kind of which you have not seen on any platform in this country," Kapoor said in a virtual press conference. The actor said it was challenging to film the series and mount big-scale action pieces, especially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Details

'The Empire' also stars Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami

"Shooting all the battle scenes during the last couple of years, shooting a big spectacle in the middle of a pandemic has been difficult but it has turned out really well and I am looking forward to how the audience reacts to it," he added. The Empire also stars Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, and Drashti Dhami.

Character

Azmi describes her character as feisty and a kingmaker

Azmi, who was also present at the virtual event, said the show offered her the chance to do a historical character. She said what intrigued her most about the character was that she is feisty, educated and she is the kingmaker. You usually see a man being a kingmaker but in her case, she is the one, she added.

Other details

Nikkhil Advani will also serve as the showrunner

The 70-year-old actor said the digital platforms have completely changed the viewing habits of the audience and as artists, one has to make the most of the interesting projects which they are offered on OTT services. Nikkhil Advani will also serve as the showrunner on the project. His sister Monisha Advani will produce along with Madhu Bhojwani through their banner Emmay Entertainment.