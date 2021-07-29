'The Empire': Complete round up of this upcoming magnum opus

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 12:15 pm

'The Empire' stars Kunal Kapoor as an emperor

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's next is The Empire, "India's first-ever digital magnum opus" and an upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series. Starring Kunal Kapoor, makers recently unveiled the first look of the actor. Produced by Emmay Entertainment, the show will be co-helmed by Mitakshara Kumar, who is making her debut as a web series' director with this historical fiction. This is Kapoor's digital debut as well.

First Look

Kapoor looks fierce and dashing as an emperor

While sharing his first-look video on social media, the Rang De Basanti actor wrote, "An emperor's quest for the throne is about to begin. Hotstar Specials #TheEmpire." In it, the first shot focuses on Kapoor's armor, then it shows him coming out of the smoke and lastly, it zooms into his face that's giving a fierce expression. Honestly, he looks dashing in this look!

Twitter Post

Check out his first look here

Plot

Story is about a warrior, adventurer, survivor and a king

Based on Alex Rutherford's novel Empire of the Moghul (consists of six volumes), the series is going to follow the story of "Babur's journey and the beginning of the Mughal Empire in India" in its first season. As described by the makers, The Empire will show the life story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor and a king. It's going to be a "visual spectacle."

Quote

'It was an interesting experience, mounted on a huge scale'

"It's an epic period drama," Kapoor told PTI, adding, "I have never had a chance to do something like this. It was an interesting experience and mounted on a huge scale. It is a visual spectacle and I want to see how the audience reacts."

Sneak Peek

Announcement video gave a glimpse of this 'epic saga'

Earlier, Advani shared its teaser on social media. It didn't reveal any face, but had a voice, probably Kapoor's, which said, "Paygaam bhijwaa dijiye sabko" (Send a message to everyone). The clip showed that the series will be an "epic saga," with Advani promising it to be "a visually stunning world with a solid story narrative." It did remind us of Game of Thrones.

Instagram Post

Watch the announcement video here

Quote

'Ambition was to create a larger than life show'

While talking about the series, Advani told PTI, "Right from the story, to the star-cast, and the high production value - our ambition was to create a show that is larger than life; one that leaves a lasting impression on viewers."

Cast

Shabana Azmi is set to make her digital debut

Official synopsis on Hotstar Specials reads, "Get set for an experience like never before! Presenting India's first-ever digital magnum opus." Apart from the Aaja Nachle actor, the show also marks the digital debut of veteran actress, Shabana Azmi. Plus, it features Dino Morea and popular TV star Drashti Dhami. The Empire will be available soon for the streamer's VIP and Premium subscribers.