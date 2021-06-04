Home / News / Entertainment News / Piracy finds its next prey in 'The Family Man 2'
Piracy finds its next prey in 'The Family Man 2'

Amazon Prime Video gave fans a pleasant surprise by dropping The Family Man 2 a few hours earlier than scheduled. While the Manoj Bajpayee-led series received a grand reception from the audience, its happiness was cut short by hackers. Right after the second season started streaming on Amazon Prime, the show was hit by piracy sites such as Telegram, Tamilrockers and movierulz, among others.

All the episodes were leaked on Telegram groups too

According to reports, all the nine episodes of the thrilling second edition have been leaked on several Telegram groups. Now this circulation of the pirated version can deeply affect the streaming count of the series. While this menace has been existing for long, experts opine with more movies diving for OTT platforms during the pandemic, it's only going to get a lot worse.

OTT lacks encrypted signal that protected theater prints from piracy

But why? One simple reason: Encryption. OTT releases lack codes that secured a particular film's signals from being violated in the cinema halls. Now with theaters remaining closed, OTT shows and movies have become our only source of entertainment, thus increasing the demand for content in its totality. In this light, the need of the hour is to ensure encryption of digital releases, soon.

'Radhe' team fought hard to tackle the menace recently

It is not known yet what steps Amazon will be taking against the culprits, but recently makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai dealt with it strictly. Lead star Salman Khan personally penned a warning letter to those who were engaged in this illegal act. Thereafter, ZEE filed a complaint with the cyber cell. Consequently, a Facebook user was arrested for selling Radhe illegally.

Meanwhile, 'The Family Man 2' premiered to rave reviews

Now coming to the show of the hour, The Family Man 2 has won over the masses and critics alike. The story picks up from where it left us, hanging, in Season 1. This edition was a massive hit as well, so expectations were really high from Season 2. But, Twitteratis have already given this "powerfully performed and solidly gripping" series an approval stamp.

