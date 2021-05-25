'The Family Man-2' anti-Tamil controversy: Raj and DK release statement

Raj and DK ask viewers to watch 'The Family Man 2' first

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming show The Family Man 2 has found itself mired in a major controversy, after releasing the trailer. The Tamil Nadu government, politicians, and netizens have demanded the makers to implement changes or the show, which allegedly depicted LTTE soldiers as terrorists, will be canceled. Directors Raj and DK have now released a statement, urging people to watch the season first.

Statement

'We're very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people'

The official statement noted that "assumptions and impressions" have been made on the basis of "just a couple of shots in the trailer." The director duo also said several "lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians," and they were "very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture."

Quote

'Watch the show first,' Raj and DK request fans

Saying that they have "nothing but the utmost love and respect toward our Tamil people," the makers also noted how the team has "put in years of hard work into this show." Dismissing all apprehensions, the duo promised fans that The Family Man 2 will be a "sensitive, balanced, and riveting story." Further, they have asked everyone to "wait and watch" the show first.

Twitter Post

The directors issued a heartfelt statement, addressing the controversy

Looking back

Tamil Nadu government wrote to Prakash Javadekar on Monday

Lead actor Manoj Bajpayee also shared the same statement on social media. Tracing back, yesterday, the Tamil Nadu government wrote a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, asking him to ban The Family Man 2 not only in Tamil Nadu, but also across the nation. The letter addressed "the condemnable, inappropriate and malicious contents" shown in the trailer and demanded its cancellation.

Update

To recall, netizens had trended #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils in the past

Along with the official note shared by the state government, Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko had also penned a similar letter addressed to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Multiple Twitter users trended the hashtag #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils, calling for an immediate ban on the upcoming TV show. Now that the makers have released a statement, it remains to be seen how the upset parties react.