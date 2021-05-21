Has 'The Family Man' been renewed for another season?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 21, 2021, 06:37 pm

Ahead of 'The Family Man 2's release, speculation about S03 are rife!

After a successful debut season, Amazon's The Family Man is all set to grace the small screens with its second season on June 4. Makers just released its action-packed trailer where we were introduced to Raji (Samantha Akkineni), the new nemesis of Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee). And, a recent report suggests that the Raj and DK-helmed franchise has been renewed for a third season.

Details

Basic story thread for season 3 has been locked: Report

Quoting an anonymous insider, a report by Pinkvilla said the directors have even finalized the story thread for the third season. "Amazon Prime has renewed the Raj and DK series for a third season. The top executives have seen the content and are happy with the way season two has shaped up." They said that creators will be making an official announcement soon.

Speculation

Third season will pick up from where second concludes

Fans are currently busy speculating the second season's storyline, especially after the trailer left them with no hint as to what really happened after season one ended, which was a cliffhanger. But, this current speculation at least confirms that Srikant isn't dying in season two as well. Also, the story of the espionage drama will continue from where the second one would conclude.

Information

The renewal news came from another portal too

The renewal news has also been reported by the official Twitter handle of LetsOTT Global. This portal had earlier correctly suggested that The Family Man 2 was coming in June. So the renewal news might be considered reliable. Apart from Bajpayee, the second season will see Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha reprising their roles.

Twitter Post

Is more Srikant Tiwari coming our way?

Backlash

Recently, makers were thrashed for their being anti-Tamils

Notably, this news comes after makers and Akkineni received wide backlash from Twitter users a few days ago. Netizens lashed out at the directors for portraying the Telugu actress as a militant, who dons uniforms akin to that of the LTTE. Claiming the organization was not a terrorist outfit and devoted to achieving freedom for Tamils, people demanded changes be made in the show.