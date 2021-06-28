Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The Flash': Michael Keaton's Batman will drive this stylish car?
'The Flash': Michael Keaton's Batman will drive this stylish car?

Sushmita Sen
Jun 28, 2021
'The Flash': Michael Keaton's Batman will drive this stylish car?
Michael Keaton aka Batman's car spotted on sets of 'The Flash'

Several on-set photos of the highly-anticipated DC film, The Flash, released over the past few weeks, have made fans super-excited. After the first-look of Sasha Calle as Supergirl, it's now the turn of Michael Keaton's (Batman aka Bruce Wayne) ride, and it is not a Batmobile. It's rather a concept car. The Andy Muschietti-directorial is slated to hit the screens on November 4, 2022.

About

Keaton's car will be a Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet

A user named Vishal Desour shared the photos that showed Keaton's flashy four-wheeler, which is apparently a Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet. Since it's a concept car, as mentioned above, it's not available to public. It is, however, not clear whether this exclusive, luxury vehicle will appear in many scenes or just a few. The team of The Flash is currently filming in London.

This is the beast Keaton's Batman will drive?

Supergirl in action, Miller and Keaton in formal looks

Apart from that, Calle was photographed shooting some flight scenes, as she was seen in the air suspended from cables. Her costume was a Supergirl suit with the famous logo that Henry Cavill's Superman character dons. The pictures also featured Ezra Miller (The Flash aka Barry Allen), and Keaton in formal suits. The film will also star Ben Affleck in his Batman character.

Take a look at 'The Flash' actors on set

Is Calle not playing the original Supergirl?

According to the comics, Supergirl appears in skirt along with a cape. Here, Calle is seen in a pantsuit and a cape. So, there's a speculation that she isn't playing Kara Zor-El/Kara Danvers (Supergirl). Her costume rather resembled Lara Lane-Kent, the super-powered daughter of Clark Kent and Lois Lane. Kara and Lara are cousins. For now, her story is being kept under wraps.

Calle was also spotted with her Supergirl cape

Plot: Miller's time travel results in two Batmen

The Flash will see Miller's speedster Barry Allen travel back in time to rescue his mother from dying. As a result, it creates a parallel universe with another Bruce Wayne, played by Keaton. Affleck and Keaton portraying the same character will be an interesting watch. Keaton has earlier played the superhero in Tim Burton's Batman (1989). His last appearance was in Batman Returns (1992).

