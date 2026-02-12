'The Housemaid' on Amazon: How much it costs to watch
Entertainment
Sydney Sweeney stars as Millie, who is trying to escape her past and lands a live-in maid job with the mysterious Winchester family, in The Housemaid—now streaming in India.
Directed by Paul Feig and based on the best-selling book, the film made $330 million worldwide and dropped on February 12. A sequel is already in the works.
How to watch 'The Housemaid?'
You can rent The Housemaid on Amazon Prime Video India for ₹499. This gives you early access to the uncut version before it hits regular membership libraries.
What are the reviews saying?
The Housemaid is getting solid reviews for its wild mix of secrets, scandal, and revenge.
One review calls it "wildly entertaining," while one critic highlighted Sweeney's standout performance—even if some plot twists are a bit predictable.