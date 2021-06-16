'The Kapil Sharma Show' is coming back! Bharti Singh confirms

Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 02:53 pm

'The Kapil Sharma Show' is set to go on-air soon

Fans of The Kapil Sharma Show, your wait ends! It's coming back, a fact that was confirmed by none other than Bharti Singh, who did so via an Instagram Story. Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda too were seen in that, indicating they will feature on the show as well. To recall, TKSS went off-air in February, owing to Kapil Sharma's paternity leave.

Details

Abhishek removed his Instagram post about the show going on-air

Singh's Story was uploaded on her Instagram handle today, but it was Abhishek, who had first posted the good news on social media. He had put up a selfie with Singh and Sharda, and wrote, "Gonna be back soon. Our first creative meeting so excited, new stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda." But, later, the actor-comedian removed that post from his Instagram account.

New talents

This time, the show will also introduce new faces

Meanwhile, this time, the makers of TKSS have decided to rope in new talents, along with the old cast members. In fact, Sharma shared an Instagram post in March that had confirmed the same. The post read, "If you are a writer or an actor, here's an opportunity to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show."

Instagram Post

This is the Instagram post shared by Sharma in March

Information

Earlier, 'TKSS' was supposed to return in May

Abhishek, who plays Sapna, had told the ETimes in March that TKSS was set to come back in two months. He said, "The show is returning to TV in May. We haven't finalized the date yet. Yes, there will be new things this time also." In that interview, he praised Sharma and informed that the host was also "gearing up" for the new season.

Quote

'Sharma's brain works fast as far as humor is concerned'

"Kapil is a very creative person, he's very sharp and his brain works fast as far as humor is concerned. The entire team is going to sit together and decide what all has to be done. But we are excited to be back once again."

Changes

Post pandemic, interaction with audience went digital

Produced by Banijay Asia and Salman Khan Television, TKSS has been one of the most successful television shows. Before the pandemic, the show had live audiences, but now, the scenario has changed. Video calls have been adapted to interact with them. The final episode of TKSS was aired on January 30. Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Rochelle Rao are also part of the team.