'The Kerala Story 2' is fact-based, says director
Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh says his upcoming film, The Kerala Story 2, is "fact-based" and the film is scheduled to release on February 27, 2026.
But a petition in the Kerala High Court wants the film blocked, arguing it could stir communal tensions.
Singh told NDTV, "We see this in the news every day; we see FIRs being filed in such cases."
Singh on Vijayan's criticism
Singh brushed off Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's criticism, saying, "He has just decided to close his eyes and not accept the truth."
Court issues notices in the case
The Kerala High Court has sent notices to the Central Board of Film Certification, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the film's producer, Sunshine Pictures, after biologist Sreedev Namboodiri claimed the film's teaser—especially its "we will not tolerate it anymore but will fight" message—could incite violence.
No hearing date was specified.
'The Kerala Story' faced similar backlash earlier
Vijayan called the movie "poisonous propaganda" and urged authorities to review it seriously, warning it could threaten Kerala's secular vibe.
The first film in this series faced similar backlash earlier for allegedly spreading misinformation about Muslims in the state.