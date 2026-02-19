'The Kerala Story 2' is fact-based, says director Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh says his upcoming film, The Kerala Story 2, is "fact-based" and the film is scheduled to release on February 27, 2026.

But a petition in the Kerala High Court wants the film blocked, arguing it could stir communal tensions.

Singh told NDTV, "We see this in the news every day; we see FIRs being filed in such cases."