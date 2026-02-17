'The Kerala Story 2' trailer: Sequel goes beyond just Kerala
The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond just dropped its trailer, picking up the emotional threads of the original.
Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film arrives in theaters on February 27, 2026.
This time, it dives deeper into how love and faith can collide—and the real-life consequences that follow.
Trailer shows how love, faith can lead to dangerous outcomes
The trailer begins with a strong warning that India could turn into an Islamic state within 25 years.
It then takes us across India: a Rajasthan family files a case after their teen daughter is forced to convert; in Madhya Pradesh, a woman is deceived into marriage and pressured to change her religion; back in Kerala, a boyfriend tries to convince his girlfriend to leave her faith.
Each story highlights personal struggles around identity and belonging.
New faces in the sequel
Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha star as women caught up in these tough situations across different states.