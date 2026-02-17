'The Kerala Story 2' trailer: Sequel goes beyond just Kerala

Trailer shows how love, faith can lead to dangerous outcomes

The trailer begins with a strong warning that India could turn into an Islamic state within 25 years.

It then takes us across India: a Rajasthan family files a case after their teen daughter is forced to convert; in Madhya Pradesh, a woman is deceived into marriage and pressured to change her religion; back in Kerala, a boyfriend tries to convince his girlfriend to leave her faith.

Each story highlights personal struggles around identity and belonging.