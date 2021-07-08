Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The Kissing Booth 3' trailer: About tough decisions, eventful summer
Entertainment

'The Kissing Booth 3' trailer: About tough decisions, eventful summer

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 02:15 pm

Netflix has finally released the trailer of The Kissing Booth 3. This has made fans overjoyed, as the third and final instalment of the rom-com trilogy was much awaited. In this movie, Elle is set to spend her last summer with her boyfriend Noah and best friend Lee, before heading off to college. The teen romantic drama is slated to premiere on August 11.

In this article
About

What happens in the trailer?

The trailer begins with Noah, Elle, Lee and Rachel planning to have an eventful summer at the Flynn family beach house, where Elle and her BFF find their bucket list. While they follow the same, Elle tries to spend time with Noah too. Trouble in paradise begins when Marco enters Elle's life again. Amid all this, she has to take a tough decision.

Plot

Harvard or Berkeley: What will Elle choose?

Harvard or Berkeley: What will Elle choose?

The movie is not all about Elle's romantic life, but also, about her choosing a college. As the trailer shows that she has been selected in Harvard and Berkeley, and now, she has to decide if she will go with Noah to Harvard, or be with her BFF Lee in Berkeley. In the end, she will have to break one heart, but whose?

Response

'The Kissing Booth 3' trailer has crossed 1mn within 24hrs

Directed by Vince Marcello, The Kissing Booth 3 stars Joey King as Elle Evans, Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn, and Joel Courtney as Lee. Meganne Young will reprise Rachel's character, while Taylor Perez will also return as Marco. Molly Ringwald and Maisie Richardson-Sellers will appear in the film as well. The trailer video on YouTube has surpassed 1 million in less than 24 hours.

Inspiration

The first twe movies were based on Beth Reekles's novels

While the first two installments were derived from the novels by author Beth Reekles, the upcoming movie has no source yet. Reekles will release her final book, The Kissing Booth 3: One Last Time, along with the movie. She wrote on Instagram that she worked "closely with Netflix for TKB3," and "it's gonna be totally awesome. I really hope you guys love it, too."

Instagram Post

Reekles promotes the trailer on social media

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Meet the Army of Thieves,' Zack Snyder shares first images

Latest News

'Breakpoint' to show Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi's historic Wimbledon win

Entertainment

Thirty-six US states file lawsuit against Google: Here's why

World

'Mimi' first look: Kriti Sanon is pregnant and shocked!

Entertainment

Delhi HC slams Saket Gokhale in Lakshmi Puri's defamation case

India

Global COVID-19 deaths hit four million amid rush to vaccinate

World

Latest Entertainment News

'Jo Tum Aa Gaye Ho' review: 'Toofaan' falls in love

Entertainment

Hollywood calling Alia Bhatt? Actress signs up with famous agency

Entertainment

Urmila Matondkar slams BJP leader for remarks on Dilip Kumar

Entertainment

'Meet the Army of Thieves,' Zack Snyder shares first images

Entertainment

Naseeruddin Shah has been discharged from hospital, says son Vivaan

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'A Classic Horror Story' trailer: You have seen it before

Entertainment

'The Disciple' review: A moving tale about music and self-discovery

Entertainment

'The Kissing Booth-3', 'He's All That': What's coming on Netflix

Entertainment

'Sardar Ka Grandson' trailer: Arjun Kapoor literally brings home closer

Entertainment
Trending Topics