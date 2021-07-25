'The Last Letter From Your Lover' review: Love v/s Universe

'The Last Letter From Your Lover' released recently on Netflix

The Last Letter From Your Lover, starring Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones in the lead roles, is now out on Netflix. Also featuring Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn, and Nabhaan Rizwan, this beautiful love story is directed by Augustine Frizzell and is based on Jojo Moyes's novel of the same name. It shows how the universe is against two people, who are madly in love.

Story

Old letters lead the way in the present

Ellie, a reporter, finds a bunch of letters that unveils a love story from 1965. As she digs deeper, a flashback story shows the lovebirds. Jennifer's husband is always busy, which makes her feel lonely. Then, enters Boot, a journalist who pays attention and gives her the respect she deserves. As he waits for her at the station, Jennifer meets with an accident.

Plot

Will Jennifer and Boot ever meet?

She doesn't remember anything until she finds an old letter from Boot. They meet after four years and Jennifer remembers everything. Boot asks her again to come with him. Whether it's the universe or a misunderstanding, they couldn't be together again. Now, Ellie (in the present time) approaches the two and tries to bring them together. Will she succeed? Go and watch the movie.

Reaction

Storyline is simple, but the art of delivery is magical

The movie has multiple aww-worthy moments, especially in the flashback story of Woodley and Turner. These two actors are not just good-looking but terrific performers, who fit well in the '60s timeline. Although the storyline is simple and nothing extraordinary, The Fault In Our Stars actress and other actors delivered it onscreen in a charming way. However, Jones's character couldn't stand out among others.

Elements

Dialogues and the first kisses were magical

Whether it's Woodley's first kiss or Jones's, the director made sure to make it magical. Also, the dialogues were well-written. For example, when Jennifer tells Boot after four years that she had lost him, Boot said, "Misplaced, but certainly not lost." One can feel connected to the emotions with every dialogue and expression. And the voiceovers as letters are read gave a nice touch.

Verdict

Woodley's portion was beautiful, not Jones's; gets 3.5 stars

The Last Letter From Your Lover is perfect for romantic enthusiasts. From the backdrop setting to performances—this movie gives it all. The only drawback is Jones's performance was overshadowed. Her character could've been written in a more creative way. But Woodley's portion is rich in feeling and has been penned down wonderfully. Overall, it's a nice movie to watch this weekend. Verdict: 3.5 stars.