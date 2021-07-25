Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The Last Letter From Your Lover' review: Love v/s Universe
Entertainment

'The Last Letter From Your Lover' review: Love v/s Universe

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 01:57 pm
'The Last Letter From Your Lover' review: Love v/s Universe
'The Last Letter From Your Lover' released recently on Netflix

The Last Letter From Your Lover, starring Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones in the lead roles, is now out on Netflix. Also featuring Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn, and Nabhaan Rizwan, this beautiful love story is directed by Augustine Frizzell and is based on Jojo Moyes's novel of the same name. It shows how the universe is against two people, who are madly in love.

In this article
Story

Old letters lead the way in the present

Ellie, a reporter, finds a bunch of letters that unveils a love story from 1965. As she digs deeper, a flashback story shows the lovebirds. Jennifer's husband is always busy, which makes her feel lonely. Then, enters Boot, a journalist who pays attention and gives her the respect she deserves. As he waits for her at the station, Jennifer meets with an accident.

Plot

Will Jennifer and Boot ever meet?

She doesn't remember anything until she finds an old letter from Boot. They meet after four years and Jennifer remembers everything. Boot asks her again to come with him. Whether it's the universe or a misunderstanding, they couldn't be together again. Now, Ellie (in the present time) approaches the two and tries to bring them together. Will she succeed? Go and watch the movie.

Reaction

Storyline is simple, but the art of delivery is magical

The movie has multiple aww-worthy moments, especially in the flashback story of Woodley and Turner. These two actors are not just good-looking but terrific performers, who fit well in the '60s timeline. Although the storyline is simple and nothing extraordinary, The Fault In Our Stars actress and other actors delivered it onscreen in a charming way. However, Jones's character couldn't stand out among others.

Elements

Dialogues and the first kisses were magical

Whether it's Woodley's first kiss or Jones's, the director made sure to make it magical. Also, the dialogues were well-written. For example, when Jennifer tells Boot after four years that she had lost him, Boot said, "Misplaced, but certainly not lost." One can feel connected to the emotions with every dialogue and expression. And the voiceovers as letters are read gave a nice touch.

Verdict

Woodley's portion was beautiful, not Jones's; gets 3.5 stars

The Last Letter From Your Lover is perfect for romantic enthusiasts. From the backdrop setting to performances—this movie gives it all. The only drawback is Jones's performance was overshadowed. Her character could've been written in a more creative way. But Woodley's portion is rich in feeling and has been penned down wonderfully. Overall, it's a nice movie to watch this weekend. Verdict: 3.5 stars.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Know what the 'Avengers: Endgame' cast is up to now

Latest News

Coronavirus: 46% of all new cases concentrated in Kerala

India

NASA awards SpaceX launch services contract for Europa Clipper mission

Technology

Tata Hornbill might be launched in India on August 4

Auto

Cameron Norrie wins his first ATP title in Los Cabos

Sports

Can AI safely recreate interactions with your deceased loved ones?

Technology

Latest Entertainment News

Know what the 'Avengers: Endgame' cast is up to now

Entertainment

Michael B Jordan is producing a Black Superman project

Entertainment

'Dhoop Ki Deewar' review: Pace drops but offers nuanced moments

Entertainment

'Gotti II': Long-awaited sequel to 1996 'Gotti' is finally happening

Entertainment

Shoot begins for 'Project K', Prabhas welcomes Amitabh Bachchan

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

NCB arrests SSR's ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani, sent to 5-day custody

Entertainment

Salman's last five films' IMDb ratings didn't even cross 5

Entertainment

'Laxmii' review: Akshay Kumar's film is nonsensical and wasteful

Entertainment

'Kaali Khuhi' review: Shabana Azmi can't save this unbearable movie

Entertainment

Netflix News

'Money Heist' Season 5: Possible plotline of the raging war!

Entertainment

'Chernobyl 1986' review: Movie feels sub-standard before previous adaptations

Entertainment

Netflix confirms intention to launch games in the near future

Technology

It does 'Feel(s) Like Ishq' in this latest Netflix anthology

Entertainment

'Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop' took my heart away

Entertainment
Trending Topics