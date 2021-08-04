Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The Last Mercenary' review: More of action, less of story
'The Last Mercenary' review: More of action, less of story

Anamika Bharti
'The Last Mercenary' review: More of action, less of story
'The Last Mercenary' gets 2.5/5 stars

Life is like a mission. And, each day it is a struggle to survive. That's what Netflix's French action-comedy movie, The Last Mercenary, seems to sum up in two hours. Jean-Claude Van Damme playing Richard Brumere/ The Mist was a complete package in this David Charhon-directorial. But, some of Damme's extraordinary skills even added the taste of unreality to the story. Here's our review.

Information

How Archibald got the securities that he fails to utilize?

The Mist, a former secret service agent, has a son named Archibald. Archibald's mother managed to make her husband manipulate the government to provide their son lifetime security from all kinds of nuisance. However, Archibald, unaware of his past, lives a normal life with Fernand.

Establishment

Introduction part of the movie will raise your hopes

The Last Mercenary makes the difference between two Archibalds, around which the whole story spins. Samir Decazza as Archibald is a sweet and simple college boy who was abandoned by his father, The Mist, at a very young age. What his father left behind was the assurance of monthly pocket money from the government and a sheltered life from all kinds of risks.

Storyline

Fake Archibald lives the best life unlike the real one

The Mist with his gang in the movie

Nassim Lyes as Simyon Novak, in disguise of Archibald, takes all the benefit. Novak lives a lavish life with high-class security protecting him. He breaks all the rules, drives cars at high speed without the risk of getting arrested, mocks police officers and other prominent people in the movie, and does many more such things. But, in the end, he gets arrested.

Over-emphasis

Movie was full of exaggerated scenes, less of real ones

There were a bunch of impossible scenes in the movie. Seeing Brumere sew his wound single-handedly shook me. He also performed some high-level action without any injury. (Well, that's common in most action movies.) Another thing that took me by surprise was Brumere's explaining to his son a situation where he opened the locks with his teeth. That was a clear exaggeration.

Verdict

'The Last Mercenary' swipes 2.5; Too much of action

The Mist's action will take you by surprise, too much to believe

Life of The Mist didn't awe me. I do like action, but, there must also be some story linked to it. However, I did like the emotional part, where a father is trying to get attached to his estranged son. The screenwriters are Charhon and Ismael Sy Savane. The Last Mercenary, currently streaming on Netflix, is clearly for hardcore action lovers. Verdict: 2.5/5 stars.

