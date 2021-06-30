Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The Many Saints of Newark' trailer: Treat for 'Sopranos' fans
Entertainment

'The Many Saints of Newark' trailer: Treat for 'Sopranos' fans

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 05:58 pm

Trailer of The Many Saints of Newark is out! Prequel to The Sopranos series, the film is set to take fans on a nostalgic drive. The lead character, Tony Soprano is played by Michael Gandolfini, son of late James Gandolfini, who portrayed the older version of that character in the series. It deals with a high-IQ boy, who gets sucked into the underworld business.

In this article
Description

What is in the trailer?

The trailer focuses on Soprano's relationship with his uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola). While the video shows how Moltisanti teaches his nephew to steal speakers in a "simple" way, this line hints at the future - "Legends aren't born, they're made." The film is set to tell you about the journey of Soprano from a bad-tempered yet college-aspiring teenager to a dangerous criminal.

Information

Did you hear the grown up Soprano's voice?

Did you hear the grown up Soprano's voice?

The makers made fans happy by adding the elder Gandolfini aka old Soprano's voice in the trailer. It can be heard at the beginning of the video, "When I was a kid, guys like me were taught to follow codes." Then, one can see the young version losing temper over a taunting kid. With this, the makers introduces the teen Soprano with temper issues.

Cast

Vera Farmiga plays the 'dysfunctional' parent of Soprano

Originally played by Nancy Marchand in the series, the character of the mother, Livia Soprano, is played by Oscar-nominee Vera Farmiga in the movie. She is shown as a "dysfunctional" parent who firmly believes her son does not have leadership potential. When the guidance counselor informs that Soprano has a high-IQ, Livia replies, "You can't prove it by me, he's got a D-plus average."

Release date

Movie will hit the theaters on October 1

Alan Taylor, who helmed Thor: The Dark Lord is the director, and had won an Emmy for The Sopranos. It is set to hit the theaters on October 1 and then, will stream on HBO Max for 31 days. The cast includes Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro and Emmy winner Ray Liotta.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Farhan Akhtar embodies goon-turned-boxer Aziz Ali in 'Toofaan' trailer

Latest News

Hyundai Motor India reaches 10 million car production milestone

Auto

Farhan Akhtar embodies goon-turned-boxer Aziz Ali in 'Toofaan' trailer

Entertainment

Mi 11 Lite records Rs. 200 crore business in India

Technology

Naseeruddin Shah hospitalized with pneumonia, condition is now stable

Entertainment

Andhra: Man kills wife, wheels her body in suitcase; arrested

India

Latest Entertainment News

Ranveer Singh-Bear Grylls' 'adventure outing' to mark actor's digital debut?

Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson is gearing up to launch her skincare line

Entertainment

Sharat Saxena says actors too have shelf life in Bollywood

Entertainment

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal dies due to cardiac arrest

Entertainment

Over 1,400 filmmakers-actors sign letter protesting proposed Cinematograph Act amendments

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Shang-Chi' trailer: Marvel's first Asian superhero on a thrilling adventure

Entertainment

Apple TV+ drops 'Invasion' teaser, it's Sam Neill v/s aliens

Entertainment

'Ray' trailer: When you think you're God and fail miserably

Entertainment

'Dexter' S09 teaser trailer finally shows if Dex has changed

Entertainment
Trending Topics