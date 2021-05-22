Prince Harry's biggest revelations from 'The Me You Can't See'

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 22, 2021, 09:09 pm

Prince Harry made startling relevations on The Me You Can't See

The Me You Can't See, a documentary series about the importance of mental health, debuted Thursday on Apple's streaming service, Apple TV+. The series will see both Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey pave the way for people to share their stories on mental health. Once again, Harry bared his soul to Winfrey on various topics, including the memories of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Anxiety

'I was willing to take drugs,' says Harry

Talking to Winfrey, Harry described his 20s and 30s as a highly strenuous period for him. Suffering from anxiety, he tried to mask it with alcohol and drugs, especially to cope with his mother's tragic death. "I was willing to drink... was willing to take drugs, I was willing to do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling," he shared.

Paparazzi

Harry's memory of Diana that haunts him to this day

Harry talked about his mother, Princess Diana, saying there was one memory that always comes to his mind "over and over again." He recalled being in a car with his brother William when Diana was trying to drive as she fought her tears with paparazzi all around. The Duke of Sussex felt helpless as a young boy. "There was no protection," he told Winfrey.

Death

Mother's death felt like an out-of-the-body experience

Diana died in a tragic car accident in 1997 when Harry was just 12. He described it as an out-of-body experience as he was trying to come to terms with what happened. "It was like I was outside of my body and just walking along, doing what was expected of me, showing one-tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing," he said.

Therapy

Harry on Meghan Markle's advice to seek therapy

Harry emphasized the need for therapy and having conversations around mental health. After his marriage to Meghan Markle, he decided to take up mental health counseling on her suggestion. He just wanted to heal himself from the past. "I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was gonna lose this woman (sic)," he told Winfrey.

Suicidal thoughts

How Markle powered her way through suicidal thoughts

Harry also opened up about his wife Markle's suicidal thoughts during The Me You Can't See episode. He felt ashamed of how he dealt with the whole situation and also said that Markle was absolutely sober during the time. The only reason she stopped herself was that she didn't want to hurt him and Markle was pregnant with their child at the time.