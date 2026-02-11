'The Mummy 4' confirmed with Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz
Universal Pictures has confirmed "The Mummy 4" is on the way, reuniting Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz as Rick and Evelyn.
Fans will be glad to see Weisz return after missing the third film back in 2008.
Directors, writers of the upcoming film
Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known for "Ready or Not" and the recent "Scream" movies, are at the helm.
The script comes from David Coggeshall, who wrote "The Family Plan" and "Orphan: First Kill."
Release date for 'The Mummy 4'
"The Mummy 4" is set for a theatrical release on May 19, 2028—just after Lee Cronin's separate take on "The Mummy," which arrives in April 2026.