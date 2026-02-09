'The Night Agent' S3 arrives on Netflix this month: Teaser
Netflix just announced that The Night Agent is back for Season 3, dropping all 10 episodes on February 19, 2026.
This time, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is chasing a rogue Treasury agent who's run off to Istanbul with top-secret intel after killing their boss.
Season 3 will drop all at once
You can catch the entire season exclusively on Netflix worldwide—no waiting for weekly drops.
Expect high-stakes action as Sutherland teams up with a determined journalist (Genesis Rodriguez) to uncover government secrets and dodge assassins.
The cast also features David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, and Callum Vinson.