'The Night Manager' S3 is happening, confirms Tom Hiddleston
Entertainment
Good news for fans: Tom Hiddleston just confirmed that "The Night Manager" Season 3 is officially in the works.
While Prime Video hasn't made a formal announcement yet, Hiddleston shared that the creative team is busy shaping the story, so Jonathan Pine's journey isn't over.
Who will join Hiddleston in S3?
Plot and cast details are still a secret, but director Georgi Banks-Davies says writer David Farr has already started on the new season.
Hiddleston hinted we won't have to wait ages this time, and while he will most likely be back as the star and serves as an executive producer, it's still up in the air who else will join him for Pine's next adventure.