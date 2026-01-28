'The Rabbit House' to stream on WAVES from February 5, 2026
The Rabbit House, a Hindi thriller about a honeymoon gone wrong in a historic Himachal home, starts streaming on WAVES from February 5, 2026.
Directed by Vaibhav Kulkarni and featuring Amit Riyaan and Karishma.
Where can you watch it?
You'll find The Rabbit House on the OTT platform WAVES. It runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes and features music by Padmanabh Gaikwad.
What's the buzz?
Reviews are mixed—IMDb users rate it high at 8.9/10, while critics are split: India Forums calls it strong on romance and thrills (3.5/5), but others found its twists predictable (as low as 2.5/5).