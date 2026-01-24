'The Raja Saab' producer targets fake social media accounts with police complaint
SKN, creative producer of The Raja Saab, has filed a cybercrime complaint in Hyderabad after fake social media accounts started impersonating him and posting derogatory and misleading remarks targeting the film and its actors, including director Maruthi and SKN.
These imposters also spread rumors that SKN was siding with Maruthi while criticizing Prabhas fans.
SKN says impersonators are spreading negativity; investigation ongoing
SKN shared that these fake profiles were created to "create confusion and spread negativity," especially after the film's January 9 release led to online trolling.
Even though The Raja Saab made ₹200 crore globally, it got mixed reviews and sparked a lot of online hate toward the team.
The matter is currently under investigation, and SKN says strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.