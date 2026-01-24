'The Raja Saab' producer targets fake social media accounts with police complaint

SKN says impersonators are spreading negativity; investigation ongoing

SKN shared that these fake profiles were created to "create confusion and spread negativity," especially after the film's January 9 release led to online trolling.

Even though The Raja Saab made ₹200 crore globally, it got mixed reviews and sparked a lot of online hate toward the team.

The matter is currently under investigation, and SKN says strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.