'The Roughneck' on Lionsgate Play from February 13 Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

The Roughneck, a drama-thriller from Kyle Rankin, starts streaming on Lionsgate Play from February 13, 2026.

The story follows Chris Davis (Austin North), an oil rig worker heading to his wedding with his rescue dog—until a violent attack at a lonely rest stop changes everything.

Teaming up with his estranged dad (Holt McCallany), Chris dives into small-town secrets and revenge.