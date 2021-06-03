Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The Suicide Squad': James Gunn makes supervillains go undercover
Entertainment

'The Suicide Squad': James Gunn makes supervillains go undercover

Written by
Srikanth Krishna
Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 07:35 pm

The baddies from the DC universe are coming sooner than you thought. Ace filmmaker James Gunn shared a new image from his upcoming The Suicide Squad, and it looks all kinds of awesome. The photo shows the characters played by Idris Elba (Bloodsport), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2), Peter Capaldi, and David Dastmalchian. The movie will hit theaters and HBO Max, simultaneously, on August 6.

In this article
Image

The photo shows the supervillains at a nightclub, all worried

Gunn shared the photo on Instagram, saying, "Squad Undercover in Corto Maltese: Ratcatcher 2, The Thinker, Bloodsport, & Polka Dot Man in #TheSuicideSquad." It gives us a glimpse at the dashing supervillains, as they walk into a nightclub. They're also undercover as none of them are in their suits. The worried look on their faces is a sign that something terrible might happen.

Story

What is 'The Suicide Squad' all about?

What is 'The Suicide Squad' all about?

The film will focus on the story of a group of supervillains and criminals from Belle Reve prison. The government sends them to the secluded island of Corto Maltese, and they're now a part of the shady Task Force X. Their journey takes them through an enemy-infused jungle to "destroy a Nazi-era laboratory named Jotunheim, where political prisoners were held, and experimentations took place."

Details

It boasts of stellar cast, the biggest names in Hollywood

Apart from Elba, the cast includes Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Taika Waititi, Sylvester Stallone, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Viola Davis, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, and more. The Suicide Squad marks Gunn's first-ever DC project and he revealed it will be similar to a '70s war movie. Gunn is mostly a MCU guy, having successfully directed Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and its sequel (2017).

Trivia

Some facts about 'The Suicide Squad' you may not know

This makes Gunn the fourth director to helm both DC and Marvel films. The others are Stephen Norrington, Bryan Singer, and Joss Whedon. Dave Bautista was supposed to play Peacemaker. However, he opted to star in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. The cast features three Oscar winners - Waititi, Davis, and Capaldi, and two Academy Award nominees, namely, Robbie and Stallone.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
BAFTA TV Awards: Special prize removed after Noel Clarke allegations

Latest News

French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic breezes past Pablo Cuevas

Sports

2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed in India; launch imminent

Auto

'Shaadisthan', 'Bhoot Police' take OTT route; head to Disney+ Hotstar

Entertainment

Reliance working to produce cheaper testing kits, new COVID-19 drug

Business

PSL 2021 set to resume on June 9 in UAE

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

World Bicycle Day: Movies where bicycles played a pivotal role

Entertainment

Directors pour their hearts out ahead of 'The Family Man-2'

Entertainment

Jodie Turner-Smith in talks for Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise'

Entertainment

Taylor Swift signs another multi-starrer, to give Christian Bale company

Entertainment

After 'Haseen Dillruba,' Taapsee's 'Rashmi Rocket' to hit OTT too?

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Dave Bautista reveals why he chose 'Army of the Dead'

Entertainment

DC fans now campaigning for #DeathstrokeHBOMax, actor Joe Manganiello joins

Entertainment

Catch all crazy villains in profanity-filled 'The Suicide Squad' trailer

Entertainment

Jared Leto reprises Joker's role for 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'

Entertainment
Trending Topics