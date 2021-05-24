Grammy snub The Weeknd, BTS sweep 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 24, 2021, 10:39 am

The Weeknd named Top Artist at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards aired live today on NBC from LA. Hosted by Nick Jonas, accompanied by wife Priyanka Chopra as a presenter, the award ceremony celebrated some of the biggest hitmakers of the year. The Weeknd, BTS and Drake were some of the biggest winners of the night. The night also witnessed breathtaking performances, fun collaborations, and some exciting pop culture moments.

The Weeknd

10 wins of 16 nods for R&B genius The Weeknd

It was a night to remember (after no Grammy nods) for The Weeknd at the Billboard Music Awards. Nominated for an impressive 16 awards, he ended up winning Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Radio Song, and Top R&B Song.

Drake

Most with BBMAs: Drake won Artist of the Decade Award

Fellow Canadian artist, who has also been snubbed by Grammys on multiple occasions, Drake, took home the Top Streaming Songs Artist award. The global hitmaker also received the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Drake accepted the prestigious award alongside his 3-year-old son, Adonis. To note, he has received the most Billboard Music Awards ever, with 29 wins.

Twitter Post

Drake brings son Adonis to accept Artist of the Decade

Honors

Big honors for Taylor Swift, Pink and Trae Tha Truth

Exile singer Taylor Swift won the Top Female Artist and the Top Billboard 200 Artist award. Punk pop star Pink got the honorary Icon Award, previously awarded to the likes of Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and more. Rapper-activist Trae Tha Truth received the second annual Change Maker Award. "Another day, another blessing," he said, while accepting the award.

Pop Smoke

Four posthumous awards for rapper Pop Smoke

Late rapper and face of Brooklyn drill, Pop Smoke, won four Billboard Music Awards. To recall, the artist, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed during a home invasion last year. At the BBMAs, he won the Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, and Top Rap Album award (Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon).

BTS

BTS wins Top Social Artist fifth time in a row

BTS won their fifth consecutive award in the Top Social Artist category, where fans have a direct say. Justin Bieber still holds the record of most wins in this branch. The hit septet also won two more awards, including Top Duo/Group and Top Song Sales Artist. The global sensation also performed their peppy new single Butter from Seoul, South Korea at the award ceremony.

More awards

Bad Bunny swept Latin awards, DaBaby won 2/11 nods

Bad Bunny won Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist, Top Latin Album, Top Latin Song at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. DaBaby, who got 11 nominations, took home just two awards: Top Rap Song and Top Streaming Song for ROCKSTAR ft. Roddy Ricch. Rapper-rockstar Machine Gun Kelly won Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Album awards for his album Tickets to My Downfall.

More winners

Top Gospel Artist award went to Kanye West

Kanye West won the Top Gospel Artist and Top Gospel Song award for Wash Us In The Blood feat. Travis Scott. Carrie Underwood won the Top Christian Album award for My Gift. Lady Gaga won the Top Dance/Electronic Artist and Top Dance/Electronic album for Chromatica. Meanwhile, top Country singer Morgan Wallen, who wasn't permitted to attend the event, won four, including Top Country Album.