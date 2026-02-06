'The West Wing' actor Timothy Busfield charged with child sex abuse
Actor Timothy Busfield, known for The West Wing and Thirtysomething, has been charged with child sex abuse after turning himself in on January 13, 2026.
He was indicted on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child, following accusations from two young brothers who say he inappropriately touched them on the set of The Cleaning Lady during an unspecified period.
Busfield denies all allegations
A criminal complaint says a child actor reported being touched when he was 7 and again when he was 8; his twin brother said he was also touched, though his age was not specified.
A 16-year-old girl also claims Busfield kissed her and touched her during an earlier audition.
Busfield denies all allegations, suggesting the boys' mother is retaliating over casting issues.
He was released on his own recognizance with conditions barring him from contacting the alleged victims and their family while awaiting trial.