'The West Wing' actor Timothy Busfield charged with child sex abuse

Busfield denies all allegations

A criminal complaint says a child actor reported being touched when he was 7 and again when he was 8; his twin brother said he was also touched, though his age was not specified.

A 16-year-old girl also claims Busfield kissed her and touched her during an earlier audition.

Busfield denies all allegations, suggesting the boys' mother is retaliating over casting issues.

He was released on his own recognizance with conditions barring him from contacting the alleged victims and their family while awaiting trial.