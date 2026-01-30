'The White Lotus' S04: Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina join cast

Why does this matter?

Season 4 heads to a fancy French resort, promising new drama among guests and staff over one wild week.

Mike White will serve as writer, director and executive producer of Season 4.

Marissa Long shared her excitement online, saying she's grateful for the chance to be part of such a buzzworthy show.

Expect more twists—White has teased even more murders ahead!

No release date yet, but all past seasons are streaming on HBO Max if you want to catch up.