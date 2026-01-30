'The White Lotus' S04: Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina join cast
The White Lotus is gearing up for Season 4, and this time Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina, and Marissa Long are joining the cast.
HBO dropped the news on Instagram, also revealing Steve Coogan and a few other fresh faces will be checking in for this season.
Why does this matter?
Season 4 heads to a fancy French resort, promising new drama among guests and staff over one wild week.
Mike White will serve as writer, director and executive producer of Season 4.
Marissa Long shared her excitement online, saying she's grateful for the chance to be part of such a buzzworthy show.
Expect more twists—White has teased even more murders ahead!
No release date yet, but all past seasons are streaming on HBO Max if you want to catch up.