'The White Lotus' S04: Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan join cast
The makers just announced the cast list for The White Lotus Season 4, bringing in big names like Helena Bonham Carter and Steve Coogan alongside newcomer Marissa Long and rising actor Caleb Jonte Edwards.
Filming is planned to take place in France (specific start date not stated by the source).
Why does this matter?
This season takes the show's signature drama to a historic French chateau packed with pools, a spa, and even private beach rides in a Rolls-Royce.
Filming may also take place in Paris and other Riviera locations (no wrap date provided in the source).
Expect all the resort intrigue when it premieres—and keep an eye out for Marissa Long's TV debut!