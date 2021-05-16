'The Woman in the Window' review: Weird, nonsensical, mercurial thriller

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 16, 2021, 11:00 pm

‘The Woman in the Window’ is a strange psychological thriller

Netflix has released a strange psychological thriller starring Amy Adams called The Woman in the Window recently. It's based on a 2018 novel of the same name by author AJ Finn. The film showcases a story about a woman who has agoraphobia—an anxiety disorder in which people are scared to go out, and sometimes, people fear unknown places or large, open spaces. We review.

Introduction

Adams's character is scared of outdoors, drinks wine throughout

Adams's character, Anna Fox, is shown to have extreme anxiety issues and someone who takes a myriad of pills to manage her agoraphobia. She feels scared to go out of her house and starts spying around the neighbors and witnesses something menacing. However, the 100-minute long film feels even longer as we see her slowly unravel and drink red wine throughout the film.

Cast

The film has a stellar support cast

The film also stars Wyatt Russell as David, a tenant who lives in Fox's basement. Then, there are the odd neighbors: Alistair Russell (Gary Oldman) and Jane Russell (Julianne Moore and Jennifer Jason Leigh). They have a son named Ethan (Fred Hechinger). Toward the second half, we see Fox's husband, played by Anthony Mackie, and their daughter, both of whom died in an accident.

Scenes

Was someone murdered or was it all her imagination?

Fox witnesses a murder in the neighborhood, but her mental state is all over the place for a statement. During her rant to the police, the lights dim making the viewers hilariously believe for a split second that she's going to burst out singing, like a musical. The stabbing scenes also look funny, sort of like the scenes in old Hollywood slasher films.

Delays

The film went through an arduous production cycle

The Woman in the Window was originally scheduled for a theatrical release way back in October 2019. It went through a series of revisions and re-edits as the test audience didn't like it. The new release date was set as May 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the movie even further and the theatrical release was scrapped altogether. It was later bought by Netflix.

Rating

Dull and confusing storyline; final rating for the film: 2.5/5

The film had some potential but it's lost amid the dull and confusing storyline. Jump cuts, old school horror film music, and even Adams's acting prowess couldn't save the film from becoming a hot mess. Your curiosity might make you click on the film and watch it, but the boring endless loop that is Fox's life will drive you away. Final rating: 2.5/5.