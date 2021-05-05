'Thor: Love and Thunder': Has Henry Cavill joined the cast?

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and looks like it just got bigger, in terms of star power.

After bringing many Hollywood A-listers aboard, Superman actor Henry Cavill is also now reportedly a part of the ensemble cast.

This will be the fourth movie in the Thor franchise and MCU's 29th film.

What is 'Thor: Love and Thunder' all about?

While the story has been kept under wraps, certain plot details have been teased.

The movie is based on the Mighty Thor graphic novel.

It will feature the first female Thor -- Jane Foster, played by Oscar winner Natalie Portman.

Jane is going through cancer treatment and she is a superhero on the side.

It will also feature Valkyrie finding someone to rule Asgard.

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Cast, release date, and more details

Cavill will reportedly play the role of Hercules. However, the news is yet to be confirmed.

The stellar cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Portman, Chris Pratt, Matt Damon, Karen Gillan, Russell Crowe, and Jeff Goldblum.

It is set for release on May 6, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder started filming in January and is expected to wrap up this month.

Taika Waititi believes it might be 'the best Marvel film'

Director Taika Waititi said he has enjoyed working on the movie.

He said, "Great - we've got four weeks left, I can see light at the end of the tunnel. It might be the best Marvel film ever!"

Praising Hemsworth, Waititi said, "He's a funny guy, and he's a good friend. I think that's all you really want from a superhero in your movie."

Interesting tidbits about 'Thor: Love and Thunder' movie

Thor becomes the only Marvel character to have four standalone movies.

Interestingly, the cast and crew consists of five Oscar winners: Damon, Bale, Portman, Waititi, and Crowe.

After Michael Keaton, who played Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Bale is the second Batman star to feature in an MCU movie.

Before filming began, the director and the actors were blessed by the indigenous people of Australia.

