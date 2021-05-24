'Tiger 3': Emraan Hashmi to play 'street smart' ISI agent?

Emraan Hashmi will be a Pakistani agent in 'Tiger 3'

Before Maharashtra imposed a lockdown, Salman Khan was busy shooting Tiger 3. Emraan Hashmi, who was reportedly roped in to play the antagonist, had also shot a significant portion of his part. While Yash Raj Films had taken all precautions to minimize leaks about the story and characters, it seems they didn't plug all the holes. Because, a birdie dropped details about Hashmi's character.

Hashmi: 'Only person who can play a nemesis to Tiger'

Staying true to the theme of the Tiger franchise, Hashmi will play a Pakistani agent, affiliated to the ISI. As per a source quoted by Pinkvilla, the third installment will be "essentially Tiger v/s Tiger, as the ISI describes Emraan as Pakistan's answer to Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathod." Hashmi was also described as "the only person who can play a nemesis to Tiger."

This anti-hero is 'street smart, stylish badass, suave'

Sharing further information about the character, the source said that Pakistan's Tiger will be "street smart, badass" and "suave." Also, the film will focus on an ideological battle between the two forces, with Hashmi playing a "stylish" bad guy. Must admit, he does suit this profile. Tracing back, in the previous films, Tiger and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) were seen hiding from R&AW and ISI.

Zoya, also an ISI agent, to get meaty role too

The anonymous source suggested that the Indian agency might call up Tiger in order to put a stop to the danger posed by Pakistan's Tiger. The film might sing the "Tiger Ko Rokne Ke Liye.... Tiger Ko Wapis Lao" tune. Not only Hashmi, but Kaif is also going to play a meaty role. Supposedly, Zoya will have a "terrific arc" in Tiger 3.

Recently, 'Tiger 3' set suffered damage due to Tauktae

The recent speculations surely raise the anticipation meter for the film. But it will be sometime before the team gets back to shooting. As per reports, the YRF project has a few international location shoots pending, which can only happen when the pandemic condition improves. Also, the set of the film created in Goregaon had incurred "slight" damages due to the Cyclone Tauktae.