'Tiger 3': Salman, Katrina to resume shoot from July 23

Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 07:12 pm
'Tiger 3': Salman, Katrina to resume shoot from July 23
'Tiger 3' to feature Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to resume the shoot of their highly anticipated film, Tiger 3, on July 23 in Mumbai, according to reports. In mid-April, the shooting was halted as the movie set at SRPF Grounds in Goregaon was dismantled after it was partially damaged by Cyclone Tauktae. Plus, the COVID-19 restrictions didn't allow the makers to resume early. Here's more.

Only Khan, Kaif are to resume shoot for now

After the entire crew got vaccinated with at least the first dose, producer Aditya Chopra planned to begin the filming. Now, the shoot will be held in Yash Raj Studios, Andheri, where the entire cast is not asked to report initially. "Only the leads will report to the set for the first few days" to shoot some "dramatic sequences," a source told Mid Day.

Emraan Hashmi has an important confrontation scene to finish

Khan and Kaif's chemistry onscreen garnered appreciation since Ek Tha Tiger (2012), which was helmed by Kabir Khan. In this third installment, the duo is set to recreate the magic. Tiger 3 will also star Emraan Hashmi, who will play the antagonist, and he will reportedly begin his shoot for an important confrontation scene after a few days of Khan and Kaif's schedule.

The team will not reconstruct the set of Middle-Eastern market

Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma were earlier planning to reconstruct the Goregaon set, but now, the team will pursue international grounds as the pandemic situation is improving. "The team is likely to head out of the country post-August 15," confirmed the source. As the "Middle East" forms a part of the film's narrative, the remaining portions will be shot "at a market in Dubai."

Chopra turned writer for the third installment

With a stellar cast and crew, fans have high expectations with Tiger 3. Adding to the hype, the script has been penned by War-writer Shridhar Raghavan and Chopra. "Being one of the biggest franchises of Bollywood, Adi and Shridhar, were clear on being careful to take the legacy forward," a source told Pinkvilla. The official title of the upcoming action-thriller is kept under wraps.

It's a wrap for 'Bhediya'; check out new motion poster

