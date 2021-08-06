Tiger Shroff announces new single 'Vande Mataram'

Tiger Shroff made his singing debut in 2020 with the track 'Unbelievable'

Actor Tiger Shroff on Friday announced that he is set to release his latest song Vande Mataram and said the track is an emotion to celebrate "independent India." Shroff, who made his singing debut in 2020 with the track Unbelievable and followed it up with Casanova earlier this year, said his new song will release on August 10.

Song

The song marks Shroff's first Hindi track

Composed by Vishal Mishra with lyrics by Kaushal Kishore, the song marks Shroff's first Hindi track. The music video has been directed by choreographer filmmaker Remo D'Souza. "This is the first time I have attempted to sing a song like this. So excited and nervous at the same time to share with you all my next single Vande Mataram," Shroff wrote on Instagram.

Presentation

Song will be presented by Jackky Bhagnani and Jjust Music

"It's not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Releasing on 10th August," Shroff wrote. The song will be presented by Jackky Bhagnani and Jjust Music. The track has been choreographed by Ankan Sen, Jueli Vaidya, and Rahul Shetty.

Instagram Post

Here is Shroff's Instagram post

Upcoming projects

Shroff will be next seen in 'Heropanti 2'

Shroff will be next seen in Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut. The film will be directed by Ahmed Khan, has been written by Rajat Arora, and produced under Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, who also backed the first installment. Shroff will also be seen in Ganapath: Part 1, a crime drama, also starring Kriti Sanon and Baaghi 4.