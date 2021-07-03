Home / News / Entertainment News / Has Nora Fatehi lost Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's 'Ganpath'?
Entertainment

Has Nora Fatehi lost Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's 'Ganpath'?

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 07:39 pm
Has Nora Fatehi lost Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's 'Ganpath'?
Nora Fatehi was supposed to play second female lead in Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's 'Ganpath'

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are set to reunite after Heropanti in their upcoming movie, Ganpath. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is said to be a big-budget action thriller that will be released in two parts. The makers were on the hunt for a second heroine, which reportedly stopped at Nora Fatehi. However, a recent report suggests that she's been shown the door.

In this article
Quote

Fatehi's 'overenthusiastic PR machinery spoiled the show'

One of the producers, Jackky Bhagnani, and Fatehi's team had discussed the movie offer, "but her overenthusiastic PR machinery spoiled the show," a source told Bollywood Hungama. "In fact, when the news leaked out, everyone in the production was very upset and they later found out...Nora's team had informed the media about it. This irked them and she was shown the door," they added.

Speculation

Will Nupur Sanon be the replacement?

The action-packed movie is being produced by Bahl, Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Now, they are again in search of an actress to replace Fatehi, and speculations are rife that it might be the Raabta actress's sister, Nupur Sanon. "For the other part, Pooja Films will either cast Nupur Sanon or launch a new face in films," the source informed the publication.

Cast

Shroff to play boxer, Sanon to unleash her action skills

The announcement of the Luka Chuppi star being the lead actress of Ganpath was made in February with a first look poster. In it, Sanon looked fierce riding a motorcycle, hinting that she will unleash her action skills in this film. Bahl even called her " a perfect action heroine." On the other hand, the expert in this field, Shroff, will play a boxer.

Update

Major announcement to be made next week, Shroff confirms

Shroff recently held an interactive Q&A session with his followers on Instagram. While fans asked the actor several personal and professional questions, one of them inquired about the release of Ganpath. To this, Shroff replied that the details will be revealed next week. Meanwhile, the action hero will also be seen in two films under Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Ranveer Singh to make TV debut with 'The Big Picture'

Latest News

Kawasaki is offering discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on these bikes

Auto

Actor Pracheen Chauhan arrested in alleged molestation case, gets bail

Entertainment

2021 Wimbledon, Angelique Kerber reaches fourth round: Records broken

Sports

England pacer Ollie Robinson eligible to play despite eight-match ban

Sports

Redmi releases Android 11 update for Note 9 Pro Max

Technology

Latest Entertainment News

'The Amazing Spider-Man' turns 9: What worked for Andrew Garfield-starrer?

Entertainment

A 'nervous' Alia Bhatt begins shooting for 'Darlings'

Entertainment

'The Tomorrow War' review: Great action sequences, but weak screenplay

Entertainment

Happy Birthday, Bharti Singh: From 'Lalli' to queen of comedy

Entertainment

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao separate after 15 years of marriage

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff booked for violating curfew rules: Details here

Entertainment

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria wrap up 'Heropanti 2' first schedule

Entertainment

AR Rahman roped in for Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2'

Entertainment

Kriti Sanon reunites with Tiger Shroff for 'Ganapath'

Entertainment
Trending Topics