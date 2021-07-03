Has Nora Fatehi lost Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's 'Ganpath'?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 07:39 pm

Nora Fatehi was supposed to play second female lead in Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's 'Ganpath'

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are set to reunite after Heropanti in their upcoming movie, Ganpath. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is said to be a big-budget action thriller that will be released in two parts. The makers were on the hunt for a second heroine, which reportedly stopped at Nora Fatehi. However, a recent report suggests that she's been shown the door.

Quote

Fatehi's 'overenthusiastic PR machinery spoiled the show'

One of the producers, Jackky Bhagnani, and Fatehi's team had discussed the movie offer, "but her overenthusiastic PR machinery spoiled the show," a source told Bollywood Hungama. "In fact, when the news leaked out, everyone in the production was very upset and they later found out...Nora's team had informed the media about it. This irked them and she was shown the door," they added.

Speculation

Will Nupur Sanon be the replacement?

The action-packed movie is being produced by Bahl, Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Now, they are again in search of an actress to replace Fatehi, and speculations are rife that it might be the Raabta actress's sister, Nupur Sanon. "For the other part, Pooja Films will either cast Nupur Sanon or launch a new face in films," the source informed the publication.

Cast

Shroff to play boxer, Sanon to unleash her action skills

The announcement of the Luka Chuppi star being the lead actress of Ganpath was made in February with a first look poster. In it, Sanon looked fierce riding a motorcycle, hinting that she will unleash her action skills in this film. Bahl even called her " a perfect action heroine." On the other hand, the expert in this field, Shroff, will play a boxer.

Update

Major announcement to be made next week, Shroff confirms

Shroff recently held an interactive Q&A session with his followers on Instagram. While fans asked the actor several personal and professional questions, one of them inquired about the release of Ganpath. To this, Shroff replied that the details will be revealed next week. Meanwhile, the action hero will also be seen in two films under Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.