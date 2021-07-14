'Tiku Weds Sheru': Nawazuddin Siddiqui to lead Kangana's production venture

Kangana's maiden production 'Tiku Weds Sheru' ropes in Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in for Kangana Ranaut's digital venture Tiku Weds Sheru, which she will be producing under her Manikarnika Films. Launched in 2020, this will be the banner's maiden production. While it is not known whether Ranaut will star in the movie, she welcomed Siddiqui on board recently. The shoot of the film will begin shortly.

'We are privileged to have found our Lion'

Announcing the association, the official Instagram account of Manikarnika Films said, "The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku weds Sheru.... We are privileged to have found our Lion." The post was also shared by Ranaut, who wrote, "Welcome to the team, sir." This will mark the first collaboration between Siddiqui and Ranaut. The project is touted to be a satirical love story.

Welcome to the team, sir, Ranaut warmly wishes Siddiqui

'Thalaivi,' 'Tejas,' 'Dhaakad': Ranaut has multiple projects in pipeline

Speaking about the movie, the Fashion actress had revealed it is "a love story and a satire with dark humor." "We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience," she had noted about the choice of medium. Coming to actor Ranaut, she awaits the release of J Jayalalithaa's biography Thalaivi. She also has Tejas, Dhaakad and Manikarnika's sequel.

Irrfan Khan was previously set to feature in the movie

Reportedly, the first choice for Tiku Weds Sheru was late actor Irrfan Khan, but guess things didn't click. To recall, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star had unveiled the logo of her production house this May. The name of the banner was inspired by her 2019 historical movie, which also saw her turning into a director. Further, it won her a National Award.

The 34-year-old star had promised to promote new talents

Through this new venture, the 34-year-old had promised to "launch new talents." Also, while making the announcement about the production house, Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had revealed on Twitter that the former will only be directing and producing under the banner, and won't be acting in these ventures. Apart from these, Ranaut will soon be making her debut as a host.

The 'Queen' star is also making her OTT debut soon!

Reportedly, the Queen star is going to step into the digital world as a host. She will be seen leading the Hindi adaptation of the American reality show, Temptation Island. The show tests the power of relationships, where couples agree to live a "single life" with other singles on an island. Ranaut has apparently signed the dotted lines and will begin shooting soon.