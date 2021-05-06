Timothée Chalamet could be co-hosting the Met Gala 2021

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 01:05 am

Although Timothée Chalamet is only 25, he's already established himself as a fashion icon in his own right.

Chalamet is in talks to co-host Met Gala in September, and fans are screaming in excitement.

The Call Me By Your Name star is a familiar face in the fashion industry as he often sports red carpet looks by Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and other top designers.

Details

What can one expect from Met Gala 2021

Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion. It raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City.

It will return as two shows, one in September and the other in May 2022.

The guest list is kept secret until the day before the event.

A-listers like Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Cher have been a part of the event before.

Information

This is Chalamet's debut at Met Gala

This is Chalamet's debut at Met Gala. This year's theme at the event is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The theme for the May 2022 part will be In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Information

It was canceled last year due to COVID-19 situation

The event was called off in 2020 due to the surging COVID-19 cases in the US at that time.

It usually takes place on the first Monday of May, but this year, it was pushed to September.

This year, the first Monday of May happened to be Labor Day.

"Even Anna Wintour (Vogue editor) can't change a federal holiday," an insider told Page Six.

Trivia

Wintour reveals who will never attend Met Gala again

Vogue organizes the event and its editor-in-chief Wintour has a knack for bringing the biggest A-listers to Met.

She personally oversees the guest lists.

However, she revealed in James Corden's The Late Late Show that she wouldn't invite Donald Trump ever again.

She didn't hesitate to say his name as they played a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts in 2017.

Projects

Meanwhile, Chalamet has some incredible movies lined up

Meanwhile, Chalamet will next be seen in movies like Dune, The French Dispatch, Don't Look Up, and a few more that are being planned.

However, his most exciting project is Dune, which is a sci-fi adventure film directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The French Dispatch is a comedy-drama with an ensemble cast that includes Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson.