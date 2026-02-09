Tinu Pappachan's 'Kollam Kotta Company': First look out
Entertainment
Director Tinu Pappachan just dropped the first look of his next film, Kollam Kotta Company.
The poster shows four young guys mid-jump against a bold yellow background, hinting at high energy.
The film's plot and setting have not been disclosed, though it is expected to be action-driven.
What to expect from this film
Pappachan is known for action-packed films, and this marks his fourth project after hits like Ajagajantharam and Chaaver.
This time, he's bringing in fresh faces for lead roles and a solid crew behind the scenes.
If you're into movies that explore social issues with style and intensity, keep an eye out for this one.