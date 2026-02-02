Tinubu hails Fela Kuti's Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award win

Tinubu called Kuti "a fearless voice of the people" and praised how his Afrobeat sound—born in the 1970s in Lagos by blending West African rhythms with jazz and funk—challenged injustice and inspired change. Fela's bold lyrics took on corruption and made waves far beyond Nigeria.

Kuti children's acceptance speech

Kuti's children accepted the award on his behalf, with Femi Kuti saying it meant a lot "Thank you for bringing our father here. It's so important for us, it's so important for Africa, it's so important for world peace and the struggle."

Yeni Kuti added that their father would be "smiling down on us," also giving a shoutout to nephew Made Kuti for keeping Afrobeat global.