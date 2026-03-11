Tisca Chopra's mother (Pammi Arora) dies; actor shares heartfelt tribute
Entertainment
Actor Tisca Chopra shared on Instagram on Wednesday that her mother, Pammi Arora, died on March 7 (Saturday).
In a heartfelt post with family photos, she remembered her mom's Mitti pao attitude, letting go and moving forward, and the advice: "You already have a 'no' in your pocket. Now go out and get a 'yes.'"
Pammi Arora was an inspiring educator
Pammi Arora wasn't just Chopra's mom: she was also an inspiring educator who made school feel like home for her students.
Even while battling cancer and a broken hip, she stayed upbeat, dancing in the ICU and sharing laughs with her granddaughter Tara over YouTube videos.
Chopra credits her mom for teaching her optimism and promises to carry on that legacy of joy.