Tisca Chopra's mother (Pammi Arora) dies; actor shares heartfelt tribute

Pammi Arora was an inspiring educator

Pammi Arora wasn't just Chopra's mom: she was also an inspiring educator who made school feel like home for her students.

Even while battling cancer and a broken hip, she stayed upbeat, dancing in the ICU and sharing laughs with her granddaughter Tara over YouTube videos.

Chopra credits her mom for teaching her optimism and promises to carry on that legacy of joy.