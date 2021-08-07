Home / News / Entertainment News / Nayanthara's 'Netrikann' raises awareness about Braille through its title font
Nayanthara's 'Netrikann' raises awareness about Braille through its title font

Sushmita Sen
Nayanthara's 'Netrikann' raises awareness about Braille through its title font
Popular south Indian actress Nayanthara recently released a jaw-dropping trailer of her upcoming thriller, Netrikann. In it, she portrays a visually impaired character—Durga. To raise awareness about how blind people read and write, the makers ensured the movie title's font in the poster is in Braille. This thoughtful idea will enable the public to understand this written language for visually impaired people. Here's more.

'Get to know the Braille System'

Meanwhile, a different poster of Netrikann is doing the rounds on social media and it talks about the Braille system. For the unversed, Braille is a 200-year-old system, which helps the blind and visually impaired to read and write through touch with different combinations of raised dots. The poster features the alphabets of the English language and below them, corresponding Braille characters are written.

Check out the new poster here

Movies like 'Black,' 'Kaabil' too mentioned this system

Before Nayanthara, many actors have portrayed visually impaired characters in several films, but only a few movies talked about the Braille system. In the 2005 film Black, Rani Mukerji played a blind character, who used Braille to pursue her graduation. Black, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, won three National Awards. And again in the 2017 film Kaabil, Yami Gautam used Braille to write her diary.

Meanwhile, 'Netrikann' is set to premiere on August 13

Coming back to Netrikann, the Milind Rau-directorial also stars Manikandan and Saran in key roles. The movie revolves around Durga who is a witness in a case about a serial killer, who has kidnapped and tortured 12 women. Slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13, it is going to have a lot of gory scenes of bloodshed as shown in the trailer.

Movie clashes with Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'

Based loosely on the 2011 South Korean movie Blind, Netrikann will be released in four languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Produced by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan under the banner of Rowdy Pictures, it releases this Independence Day week. Thus, it clashes with two big Bollywood movies: Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah, releasing on August 12, and Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India releasing August 13.

