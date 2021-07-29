Olympics 2020: INOX announces 'free movie tickets' for winners, participants

INOX offers free movie tickets to India's winners in the Tokyo Olympics 2020

As India cheers for her participants in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, INOX Leisure went ahead and offered free movie tickets to boost the morale of the participating athletes. The company took to its official Twitter handle and announced that they are going to offer "free movie tickets" for a "lifetime" to all the medal winners. Till now, we have won only one medal.

Details

For other participating athletes, it's free for a year

INOX has offered free movie tickets to the other participants as well, but for them, the deal will last for a year. "INOX takes immense pride in all the endeavors of #TeamIndia at #Tokyo2020. We are happy to announce free movie tickets for lifetime for all the medal winners & for one year for all the other athletes," the post read.

Twitter Post

Reaction

Netizens hail the multiplex chain, call it a 'superb initiative'

Since the announcement, INOX has garnered appreciation from netizens for this move. While many called it "a superb initiative," a user quoted Star Wars popular line, "May the force be with you." "Proud to be party of INOX family," "What a motivation" and multiple thumbs up with #JaiHind were among the comments on Twitter. Before INOX, popular pizza chain, Domino's, made similar headlines.

Other Offers

It's free Domino's pizza for life for Mirabai Chanu

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu brought India the first medal in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She bagged silver in the 49kg category. After the win, the 26-year-old had said in an interview that she would eat "a lot" of pizzas now. Paying heed to her wishes, Domino's Imphal branch went to her house and delivered pizza boxes. Plus, they offered her free pizza for life.

Twitter Post

Information

What's more! Chanu was also welcomed with her favorite dish

Union Minister of Law and Justice of India, Kiren Rijiju, a fellow North East native, and Minister of Sports, Anurag Thakur, also welcomed Chanu with her favorite dish. Several photos were shared online that showed the Olympian enjoying a slice with the ministers. Rijiju wrote, "Now, @mirabai_chanu has freedom to fully enjoy pizza Slice of pizzatill she starts her training for next Championship."