Tom Hanks turns 65: Here's why he's Hollywood's nicest guy

Tom Hanks turns 65 today

Two-time Oscar winner, Tom Hanks, is celebrating his birthday today. He's not just an exemplary actor, he's a philanthropist too, who gives it back to the society. The gentleman he's, Hanks also appreciates others who do the same. One such who got his attention was Aamir Khan. Hanks had read an article about Khan in TIME in 2012, and vociferously praised the Dangal actor.

Khan got Hanks's nod for his show 'Satyamev Jayate'

"I really admire the work that Aamir Khan is doing in India. It's the 'giving-back' that's tough," Hanks had said, drawing reference to his show Satyamev Jayate, which brought out many social evils to the fore. "Aamir seems to understand the influencing power of being a celebrity and is using it to act as a catalyst for change in society...deserves appreciation, support," he said.

Interestingly, Khan is working on remake of Hanks's Oscar-winning film

Interestingly, Khan is working on the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, the movie that got Hanks his second Oscar trophy. The Hindi film is called Laal Singh Chaddha, which is also being produced by Khan. Today, on Hanks's 65th birthday, let's explore his philanthropic side.

His role in 'Philadelphia' made him supporter for AIDS Foundation

After he played AIDS-stricken Beckett in Philadelphia (1993), Hanks became an active member of the American Foundation for AIDS Research and the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation. He is also a supporter of over 30 charities, including cancer charities and donates to the Children's Health Fund (US), UNICEF, Elevate Hope Foundation and the Women's Cancer Research Fund. And this list isn't even exhaustive!

Hanks helped in coronavirus research and a bullied boy

Way back in March last year, Hanks and wife Rita Wilson got afflicted with COVID-19. And even through this, he wanted to help. The couple decided to donate plasma. Hanks also went out of his way to comfort one Corona De Vries (8), who wrote to him, complaining about people bullying him because of his name. Hanks's note touched every heart that day.

'Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!'

In a letter typed on his Corona-brand typewriter, Hanks replied, "Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful! You know, you are the only person I've ever known to have the name Corona - like the ring around the sun, a crown." The legend also gifted this beloved typewriter to this boy. "I thought this typewriter would suit you," he added.

'PS. You got a friend in Me,' Hanks added

"Ask a grown-up how it works. And use it to write me back," Hanks told the boy. At the bottom of the letter, he wrote, "PS. You got a friend in Me," making a reference to his movie Toy Story's theme song. Salute, sir!

He halted shooting to help a bride, father reach wedding-venue

Hanks is termed as the nicest man in Hollywood, and the reasons go way beyond just helping in charities and causes. Did you know he actually halted shooting to help a bride and her father reach her wedding venue? It so happened that Hanks was shooting for Angels & Demons in Rome, and the father and daughter were stranded due to the film's crew.

He even carried the veil of the bride!

Hanks halted the shooting and escorted them, and even carried the veil of the bride. A similar incident happened in 2016, when the Greyhound actor was on a jog, and he stopped by to click pictures with a newlywed in Central Park, NYC.

